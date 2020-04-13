Mary Irsfeld

While her kids were in high school, Mary worked for the Stark County Extension Service where she was a 4-H leader and taught arts and crafts within the school system. In 1982, Jim opened Irsfeld Pharmacy and Mary helped out behind the counter and in the office until their son Steve took over in 1996.

Mary was a member of the Jaycees, Philanthropic Education Organization and the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. She was a volunteer for the blood bank, calling to get people to donate blood, earning her the nickname “Bloody Mary” and was a member of the Queen of Peace funeral luncheon team. She liked to be the boss and knew how to get things done.

Missing out on having any female children of her own, she was blessed with five granddaughters and she spared no expense in showering them with gifts and attention, often driving across the state simply to see a single piano recital or sporting event. Her grandkids said that going to Grandma Mary's was like going to Disneyland.