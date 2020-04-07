× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Hixson, 94, Bismarck left this life on earth surrounded by her family on the early morning of April 6, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private mass will be celebrated with family at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 8. To view the livestream, go to Mary's obituary on www.eastgatefuneral.com and click on the link at the bottom.

Mary was born on Sept. 6, 1925 in Chamberlain, S.D. She grew up during the Great Depression where she and her brother and two sisters attended a one room school house for all eight grades. She has shared memories of riding in a horse drawn sleigh to school during the winter and walked 1 and a quarter mile to school uphill both ways the rest of the year. She had fond memories of building thistle houses and taking care of a little family of mice that she accidentally cooked to death trying to keep them warm in the warming oven.

Mary graduated college with a degree in nursing form the Creighton University in Omaha, Neb., in 1946. She met Robert Hixson, the love of her life while working as an RN in Rapid City, S.D., where he attended the School of Mines. They married on June 15, 1949, in her hometown of Chamberlain, S.D. They moved to Bismarck where Bob took a job as an electrical engineer for Montana Dakota Utilities until his death in 1974. Mary stayed at home to raise their six children in the home they built 65 years ago, where she remained until her death.