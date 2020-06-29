Mary Hayes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Elizabeth Hayes, 91, Bismarck, passed away April 9, 2020, at a hospital in Bismarck. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 11, at First Baptist Church, Bismarck, (306 E. Divide Ave.) with Rev. Bob Weiss officiating. Family and friends will be gathering one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14.

Mary was born July 28, 1928, at Fr. Bragg, N.C., to William and Ethel (Donithon) Henley. She was raised and educated in North Carolina, graduating from Fayetteville with a secretarial degree. She married Edward Hayes, Dec. 22, 1947, at Dillon, S.C. They came to North Dakota in 1948. Mary worked for Northwest Bell and Quest from 1952-1983, when she retired.

Mary loved life and lived each day to her fullest. She traveled the world and had thousands of adventures. Mary's first priority was always family. She loved to cook and served many awesome meals and desserts through the years. She was an avid sports fan, enjoying basketball and football most. She enjoyed bowling and was very active in the W.I. B.C. National Tournament in Bismarck. She was on the women's pistol team and a scorekeeper for Special Olympic Teams. Mary loved camping, hunting, fishing and traveling. She always said, “I've had a good life!”