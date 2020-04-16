Mary Hayes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mary Elizabeth Hayes, 91, Bismarck, passed away April 9, 2020, at a hospital in Bismarck. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place.

Mary was born July 28, 1928, at Fr. Bragg, N.C., to William and Ethel (Donithon) Henley. She was raised and educated in North Carolina, graduating from Fayetteville, with a secretarial degree. She married Edward Hayes, Dec. 22, 1947, at Dillon, S.C. They came to North Dakota in 1948. Mary worked for Northwest Bell and Quest from 1952-83, when she retired.

Mary loved life and lived each day to her fullest. She traveled the world and had thousands of adventures. Mary's first priority was always family. She loved to cook and served many awesome meals and desserts through the years. She was an avid sports fan, enjoying basketball and football most. She enjoyed bowling and was very active in the W.I.B.C. National Tournament in Bismarck. She was on the women's pistol team and a scorekeeper for Special Olympic Teams. Mary loved camping, hunting, fishing and traveling. She always said, “I've had a good life!”