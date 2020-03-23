Mary Hansen

Mary Elizabeth Hansen, 99, passed away peacefully on March 21, 20202 surrounded by her sons at the Garrison Benedictine Living Center. Private funeral services will be held on Monday, March 23 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Garrison. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

Mary was born on March 30, 1920 in the Emmet community, to John and Myrtle Kovarik. She married Clem Hansen in 1940 and raised five sons in Garrison.

Together with Clem they built a custom harvesting business that encompassed five states for 41 years until Clem passed. She then continued with the harvesting business with her two youngest sons until 1995. She loved the harvest tempo and had made many friends from Texas to North Dakota. At age 85 she could still be found in the bed of a farm truck shoveling grain or jumping on a trampoline with grandchildren. She loved to fish and garden, but most of all she loved to chat with her friends over coffee or bridge games.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Clem; son John; grandson Steven; her parents John and Myrtle Kovarik; and seven siblings Lucille, Johnny, Peter, Tessie, Curtis, Kaywin, and Catherine.

She is survived by: four sons, Roger (Imelda) of Albuquerque, N.M.; James (Kathy) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Paul of Bismarck; Michael (Brandy) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson and many nieces and nephews.

