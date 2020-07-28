Mary Gross

Mary Elizabeth Gross, dearly beloved by her family and friends, died peacefully on July 25, 2020, at age 85. A burial with family will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck. A celebration of life will be held at a later date once it is safe to gather.

Mary was born Dec. 13, 1934, in Bismarck, to Elizabeth and Thomas W. Schneider. She was the oldest daughter of 13 children and a precious sister to all. She spent all her school years at St. Mary's, graduating from St. Mary's High School. She then worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, earning a top security clearance. She married Alex Gross in 1958, and they made Bismarck their forever home with their three children. Caring for her family and grandchildren was her greatest joy. She shared with all her many talents and gifts as a tremendous artist, nurturer, baker and cook, and dear friend.