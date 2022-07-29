BISMARCK - Mary Elizabeth Jaszkowiak, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Bismarck, ND. Cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 4, at Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary, 825 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 East Divide Ave, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil will begin at 7:00 p.m.

Mary was born on August 6, 1935, in Bismarck to Paul and Pansy (Oxford) Jaszkowiak. She was raised and educated in Bismarck and graduated from St. Mary's Central High School in 1953.

Mary worked for many years for the State of North Dakota. In her spare time, she was a faithful volunteer for St. Hildegard Church, Menoken, until her health prevented her from doing so.

She is survived by three sisters, Dorothy Falconer, Susan Jaszkowiak, and Beverly (Curt) Goehring, Bismarck, ND; eight brothers, John and Bill (Marlene) of Montana, Tom, Moorhead, MN, Henry (Marlene), Edward, Charlie (Joanne), and Donald Jaszkowiak, Bismarck, ND, and Andy (Pam) Jaszkowiak, Texas; the spouses of her deceased siblings, Mary (Fred), Annette (Kenny) Jaszkowiak, and Keith (Rita) Ebel; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred and Kenny Jaszkowiak; sister, Rita (Jaszkowiak) Ebel; three sisters-in-law, Norita (Priske) Jaszkowiak, Grace Jaszkowiak, MaryJean (Becker) Jaszkowiak; and her parents, Paul and Pansy Jaszkowiak.

