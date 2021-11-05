Mary Bumann

Mary Ellen (Bosch) Bumann, a highly knowledgeable nurse and Lake Minnetonka lover, died peacefully from a stroke on Oct. 20, 2021 at United Hospital in St Paul, Minnesota.

Mary Ellen is survived by her loving partner and fiancé, Dennis Schulke, her four children, Kim, Lori, Jim, and Michael (Jennifer), ten grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sisters Julie, Patty (Bob), and Kathy (JS), brother Mike (LaVonne), and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephew.

She is preceded by her parents, Simon and Mary (Hurley) Bosch, and her older brother, John Bosch.

Mary Ellen was born in Minneapolis, Minn. on May 2, 1944. The family moved to Halliday where Mary Ellen spent the rest of her childhood with her five siblings. Mary was a RN, BSN for more than 30 years, working at MedCenter One in Bismarck. She moved back to Minnesota and worked at Presbyterian Homes in Spring Park, Minnesota.

Mary Ellen not only was the matriarch of the family, but the light that brought so much happiness to those around her. She enjoyed her family above all else and had a never-ending supply of love for everyone she met. She enjoyed boating around the harbors of Lake Minnetonka, traveling around the country with Dennis to visit friends and family (and to escape the cold), and playing cards.

The amazing life of Mary Ellen Bumann will be celebrated on the water at Lord Fletcher's Old Lake Lodge, 3746 Sunset Drive, Spring Park, Minnesota from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Haven Housing at 1803 N Bryant Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411. havenhousing.org.