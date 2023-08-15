Mary Kathryn Eisenbeis, daughter of Annie (Becker) and Wesley Eisenbeis, was born at Jamestown on February 5, 1954. She grew up on a farm 5 miles west of Streeter, North Dakota. She graduated from Streeter High School, and she continued her education at NDSU graduating with a degree in agriculture and minor in animal science. Beginning in Killdeer, ND she started her 30+ year career with the USDA and becoming the first woman in the state of North Dakota to hold the title of District Soil Conservationist. Finishing her career in Ashley, ND in 2009. She went on to work for the Ashley Tribune for several years part time, but the rest of her time would be filled with things that were important to her; photography, traveling, reading, gardening, and jigsaw puzzles. Nothing compares though to the time she got to spend with her grandkids.