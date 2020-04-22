× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mary Bateman, “Ste Sta Ka Ta”, (Yellow Corn Woman), 101, Bismarck, passed away April 20, 2020 at a local care center. Mass of Christian burial will be private family. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, White Shield.

Mary was born Aug. 14, 1918 at Nishu to Clair and Fanny (Sitting Bear) Everett. She was raised and educated in Fort Berthold and Bismarck at the Indian Girls School. She married Jackson D. Ripley in 1932. Mary worked as an LPN in Sacramento, Calif., Long Beach, Calif., and Bismarck, retiring in 1982. She married Paul Bateman, at Sacramento.

Mary was involved in three musical groups, St. Mary's Choir, English Singer at Senior Center and Senior Center Swing Band. She enjoyed ceramics and line dancing. She also volunteered at Enable with the Senior Companion Program, where she cared for people with diabetes in group homes. She stayed involved in Bible study at St. Mary's.