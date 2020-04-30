× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mary Ann Remmich, 78, Bismarck, died early Wednesday morning April 29, 2020 at Sanford Health in Bismarck.

Mary Ann Entzminger was born Jan. 17, 1942 near Jud, the daughter of Bernie and Nettie (Forsman) Entzminger. She attended school in Millarton, Jud and Gackle. She graduated from Gackle High School in 1960.

She and Arthur Remmich were married April 1, 1961 at Gackle. They made their home in Edgeley, Stanley and Gackle. Mary Ann worked at the State Bank of Streeter, Farmers Union Oil at New Town and Stanley, the Dental office in Gackle and the Gackle Public School as business manager. In 1988 she retired because of her health. They moved to Bismarck in 2005 and have continued to reside there. Mary Ann lived with dialysis for 32 years.

She was a member of the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Bismarck; she also was a member of the Gackle American Legion Auxiliary.

Surviving are her husband Art, Bismarck; children, Scott (Judson) Remmich, Wausau, Wis.; Brad (Carla) Remmich, Pierre, S.D.; Lynda (Kurt) Mayher, Medina; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, three sisters, Betty (Larry) Graf, Mapleton; JoAnn (Wilbert) Janke, Gackle; Kay Opp, Oakes; two brothers, Dean (Carol) Entzminger, Gackle; Randy (Julie) Entzminger, Oakes; sister-in-law, Marilyn Entzminger, Bismarck.