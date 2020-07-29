Mary Ann Meidinger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Ann Catherine (Peterson) Meidinger, 77, Bismarck, died July 27, 2020, with loved ones by her side. Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. For those who cannot attend the service will be livestreamed on the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church YouTube page, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCigniVHcO26MNkLk4KvcNyw. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Mary Ann was a Minnesota gal at heart, born Oct. 16, 1942, in Minneapolis. She graduated from Edison High School in Minneapolis and earned a bachelor's degree at the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities. When her Minneapolis employer at the time (Montana Dakota Utilities) moved its general offices to Bismarck, she relocated with them. A talented business professional in marketing, corporate communications, and public relations, she worked many years at MedCenter One before retiring.

Known for her optimism and resilience, she loved her husband and sons unconditionally. She was always there to provide a hug and share a positive perspective. Reading was a lifelong passion for her, and she was inspired by the beauty of the outdoors -- especially Duluth and Lake Superior.