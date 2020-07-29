Mary Ann Meidinger

Mary Ann Catherine (Peterson) Meidinger, 77, Bismarck, died July 27, 2020, with loved ones by her side. Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. For those who cannot attend the service will be livestreamed on the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church YouTube page, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCigniVHcO26MNkLk4KvcNyw. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Mary Ann was a Minnesota gal at heart, born Oct. 16, 1942, in Minneapolis. She graduated from Edison High School in Minneapolis and earned a bachelor's degree at the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities. When her Minneapolis employer at the time (Montana Dakota Utilities) moved its general offices to Bismarck, she relocated with them. A talented business professional in marketing, corporate communications, and public relations, she worked many years at MedCenter One before retiring.
Known for her optimism and resilience, she loved her husband and sons unconditionally. She was always there to provide a hug and share a positive perspective. Reading was a lifelong passion for her, and she was inspired by the beauty of the outdoors -- especially Duluth and Lake Superior.
Later in life, her grandchildren were the lights in her heart and the joy in her spirit. She had a special bond with her two grandkids in Bismarck, Grant and Grace. They remember many trips to the zoo, Santa Bears at Christmas and her attendance at swim meets and basketball games. She also loved her grandson, Henson, in St. Paul, Minn., and enjoyed his many stories during FaceTime chats.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bob Meidinger; children, Erik (Kristin) Meidinger and Trent (Lucy Bauer) Meidinger; grandchildren, Grant, Grace and Henson Meidinger.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Marie Peterson; and her only sibling, brother, Leonard (Shirley) Peterson.
Those wishing to sign the online guest book or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.
