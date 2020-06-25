× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Ann Herman, 69, Forman, formerly of Bismarck, passed away June 21, 2020, in a Fargo hospital.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Bismarck Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place and no visitation will be held. A Livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Mary Ann was born March 31, 1951, to Joseph and Wanda (Jankowski) Roszkowski, in New Salem. She was raised and educated in Bismarck, graduating from Bismarck High School in 1969. She married Dan Herman and together they had three children. For several years she worked at St. Alexius Medical Center as a lab aide.

In her younger years she enjoyed dancing, camping, gardening, cooking, and spending time with family. When her children were young, she would take part in many outdoor activities with them, from water balloon toss to playing catch in the backyard. Also, she enjoyed social events with her friends. Unfortunately, her mental health problems robbed her of living to her full potential. In her later years she liked to play Bingo, play cards, and color in her adult coloring books.