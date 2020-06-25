Mary Ann Herman, 69, Forman, formerly of Bismarck, passed away June 21, 2020, in a Fargo hospital.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 29, at Bismarck Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place and no visitation will be held. A Livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.
Mary Ann was born March 31, 1951, to Joseph and Wanda (Jankowski) Roszkowski, in New Salem. She was raised and educated in Bismarck, graduating from Bismarck High School in 1969. She married Dan Herman and together they had three children. For several years she worked at St. Alexius Medical Center as a lab aide.
In her younger years she enjoyed dancing, camping, gardening, cooking, and spending time with family. When her children were young, she would take part in many outdoor activities with them, from water balloon toss to playing catch in the backyard. Also, she enjoyed social events with her friends. Unfortunately, her mental health problems robbed her of living to her full potential. In her later years she liked to play Bingo, play cards, and color in her adult coloring books.
Mary Ann will be missed by her children, Steve (Dawn) Herman, Cora Schlinger, Jesse (Jennifer) Herman; grandchildren, Tyler and Jake Herman; Isaac and Ethan Schlinger; Madison Kuntz, Payten, Jaylene, and Sofya Herman; siblings, Richard (Juleen) Roszkowski and Jean (Nick) Neumann; and her niece and nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Christine Roszkowski; and ex-husband, Dan Herman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mental Health America of North Dakota; 523 N 4th St #2 Bismarck, ND 58501, or a charity of your choice.
The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.