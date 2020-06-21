A funeral Mass for Mary Ann Heidt, 80, Dickinson, will be 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Msgr. Thomas Richter celebrating. Those attending are reminded to practice proper social distancing recommendations. To view the livestream of Mary Ann's Funeral Mass, please go to the Stevenson Funeral Home Facebook page at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's cemetery. The graveside service will also be livestreamed.
Visitation for Mary Ann will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Monday, at Stevenson Funeral Home, with a rosary and vigil service being held at 6 p.m. To view the livestream of Mary Ann's prayer service, please go to the Stevenson Funeral Home website at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Mary Ann passed away June 17, 2020, at Hill Top Home of Comfort, Killdeer.
Mary Ann was born in Dickinson on April 26, 1940, the daughter of Louis and Mary (Pavlicek) Tuhy. As a young girl growing up east of Manning, she attended Roosevelt, and later country school near the family farm and in 1987 received her GED. Mary Ann married Clement Heidt on Oct. 9, 1958, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. The couple lived south of Belfield on the family farm for several years before making Dickinson their home. Mary Ann and Clem were blessed with seven children, Joleen, Keith, Arvon, Judy, Randy, Shelly and Tammy.
Mary Ann was a devoted, busy mother, wife and homemaker. She worked at various businesses, doing bookkeeping for Husky Gas, helping with lunches at Stockman's Livestock restaurant and later doing the bookkeeping for Heidt Bus Service. Mary Ann enjoyed their years together as Tour Hosts on bus trips and being the BINGO calling gal. She also enjoyed crocheting, (making a blanket for each of her grandkids and receiving one from her granddaughter, Sierra), embroidery, gardening, baking (making cakes for weddings and anniversaries), playing cards, old-time music, dancing and going to polka fests. Mary Ann was a member of St. Pius Verein, St. Anthony Club and Queen of Peace Church Circles.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Clement; sons, Arvon (Peggy), Dickinson, and Randy (Renae), Bismarck; daughters, Joleen (Rob) Heim, Dickinson, Judy (Kurt) Steiner, Bismarck, Shelly (Lindsey) Shain ,Kentucky, and Tammy (Jeff) Bannister, Dickinson; and 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Mary Tuhy; son, Keith; sister, Martha (Otto) Ridl; and an infant son.
