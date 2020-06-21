× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A funeral Mass for Mary Ann Heidt, 80, Dickinson, will be 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 23, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Msgr. Thomas Richter celebrating. Those attending are reminded to practice proper social distancing recommendations. To view the livestream of Mary Ann's Funeral Mass, please go to the Stevenson Funeral Home Facebook page at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's cemetery. The graveside service will also be livestreamed.

Visitation for Mary Ann will be from 1 to 7 p.m., Monday, at Stevenson Funeral Home, with a rosary and vigil service being held at 6 p.m. To view the livestream of Mary Ann's prayer service, please go to the Stevenson Funeral Home website at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Mary Ann passed away June 17, 2020, at Hill Top Home of Comfort, Killdeer.

Mary Ann was born in Dickinson on April 26, 1940, the daughter of Louis and Mary (Pavlicek) Tuhy. As a young girl growing up east of Manning, she attended Roosevelt, and later country school near the family farm and in 1987 received her GED. Mary Ann married Clement Heidt on Oct. 9, 1958, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. The couple lived south of Belfield on the family farm for several years before making Dickinson their home. Mary Ann and Clem were blessed with seven children, Joleen, Keith, Arvon, Judy, Randy, Shelly and Tammy.