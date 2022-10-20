Marvin Zander, 77, of Mandan, ND passed away October 17, 2022 at CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, October 22, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Mandan. Burial will follow in Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, October 21, at Weigel Funeral Home with a 7:00 PM Rosary and Prayer Service. Visitation will continue one hour prior to time of service at the church.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 60 years, Donna; four children: Steve (Jana) Zander, Sherry (Dan) Deede, Stacey Zander, and Shenel (Lynn) Hilzendeger; ten grandchildren: Jesse (Jenny) Zander, Paige Zander, Shasta and Shawn Deede, Casey, Cole, Kensington, and Kerrigan Zander, Kerstin and Kayla Hilzendeger; and one great-grandchild, Jude Zander.

Please go to weigelfuneral.com to view the full obituary and share condolences with Marvin's family.