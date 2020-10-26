Marvin Schindler

Dr. Melvin Leslie Schindler, 91, died peacefully on Oct. 21, 2020 at St. Gabriel's Community in Bismarck. Melvin was born to Jack and Esther (Neff) Schindler at the family farm west of McClusky. Premature and weighing slightly over 4 pounds, he spent the first days of his life in a small box lined with blankets in a warming oven and was fed with an eyedropper. His parents called him a miracle baby as the odds for him to survive were slim.

Melvin grew up on the family farm during the Great Depression. When it became financially necessary, Melvin helped operate the farm with the help of his younger siblings and his mother, while his father worked on Highway 7. This provided many stories often retold with great humor. He received his education at a one-room schoolhouse before taking his freshman year by correspondence and then boarding in town for the remainder of high school.

Melvin valued education. His first job away from the farm, at the age of 16, was teaching six of eight grades at the Lamont school, a one-room schoolhouse. Melvin was one of the first in his family to attend college; he completed two years at the University of North Dakota, followed by dental school at Marquette University, graduating with a doctorate in dentistry in 1952. While in dental school, he belonged to Psi Omega Dental Fraternity.