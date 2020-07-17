Marvin Richards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marvin Ray Richards, 74, passed away at St. Vincent's Nursing Home July 13, 2020, surrounded by his family. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

He was born at the Bismarck Hospital June 15, 1946, to Charles and Ida (Wolf) Richards. During his younger years, he attended school in Pollock and Herried, South Dakota. He enlisted in the Army and fought bravely in the Vietnam War. He served his country for three years, and when he came home, he got a job at Jim's Ready Mix. He did concrete work for most of his life.

His favorite past times included fishing, camping, and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by Patty Kershaw; three grandchildren, Brandon Werre, Tiffany Werre and Nathan Werre; two great grandchildren, Kaiden and Hannah Werre; sister, Mavis Schnell; two brothers, Fred and Gary Richards, Bismarck; sister-in-law, Loretta Richards, Hazelton; and countless nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Marvin was preceded in death by this mother, father, daughter, and three brothers.

