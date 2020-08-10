Marvin Rau

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marvin Kenneth Rau passed away Aug. 8, 2020 in Bismarck. Marvin was born to Godfried and Minnie Rau June 20, 1939 in Harvey. Marv played basketball and football in school and graduated from Anamoose High School in 1956.

He worked on the railroad for a while before joining the U.S. Marine Corps. He was trained in Intelligence and played on the Marine football team. He served two years, but once a Marine always a Marine!

He married Arlene Hornbacher Sept. 6, 1959 and they raised three children together. Early on Marv worked in a furniture store in Rugby, then bought the Rugby Livestock which he found to be his calling. Having gained some experience in the livestock business he partnered with his father in-law and brother in-law at the Minot Livestock. While in Minot he raced chariot and chuck wagon, which was his passion in life. He ventured on to sell real estate in Minot, Rugby and Lake Metigoshe. He also worked as a land man in Williston for several years.

He finally settled at Lake Metigoshe where he owned a glass and paint shop, then added fiberglass flooring to his accomplishments. He expanded his fiberglass flooring business by opening a shop in Mandan where he mentored his sons and grandsons in the business.