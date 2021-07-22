Marvin Mutzenberger

Marvin Orlen Mutzenberger, 86, of Stanton, passed away July 19, 2021, at St. Gabriel's Community, Bismarck. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. CDT Monday, July 26 at First Lutheran Church, Bismarck, with Pastor Allen Wagner officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. CDT Monday at Our Savior's Lutheran Cemetery, Stanton.
Marv was born June 3, 1935 to Bill Mutzenberger and Ida Horning, both second generation German immigrants from Russia, whose parents homesteaded in Mercer County. Marv was married to Nelda Johnson of Janesville, Wisconsin in 1959. Matthew John was born in 1966, Anne Marie was born in 1968 and Amy Jo was born in 1970. Their grandchildren are Jake, Lucas and Wyatt Mutzenberger (Grand Forks), Levi Boehm (San Antonio, Texas) and Elizabeth, Rachel, and Jack Westby (Roseville, Minn.). And great-grandson, Jackson Mutzenberger (Grand Forks). He married Barbara Bohrer of Stanton in 1987. This added stepchildren Gretchen Hancock and Ronald Dockter to his family, as well as grandchildren James Dockter and Caroline Hancock. Marv lived life in Lutheran Christian ministry, North Dakota higher education, athletics and politics.
Pastor Marv was ordained in 1960 and was pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church in McLaughlin, South Dakota, youth pastor at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre, South Dakota, and senior pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Minot during his 17 year pastoral ministry. He served as campus pastor at Bismarck Junior College and during his life, did supply preaching and interim ministry in more than 20 congregations throughout western North Dakota. Since 2009, Marv has been on the staff at First Lutheran Church in Bismarck.
Marv's life at Bismarck Junior College began in 1979. During his 41 years, at what is now Bismarck State College, he taught psychology, sociology and especially religious studies to an estimated 7,000 students, coached baseball and cross country, emceed numerous athletic events and gave hundreds of benedictions and invocations.
Marv excelled in athletics. At Stanton High School, he lettered in basketball and track, winning numerous long distance races. At Bismarck Junior College he won the conference mile and two-mile races. As an adult, he qualified for the Boston Marathon and won handball tournaments in North Dakota and Canada. He was especially proud of winning a Sakakawea Regatta in an 18 foot Chrysler Buccaneer and umpiring baseball at all levels for more than 40 years.
Marv's politics was inspired by George McGovern, John Kennedy and Art Link. He became active in the ND Democratic NPL in 1972, was executive director of the ND-NPL during 1977-79 and served 10 years as representative and senator in the North Dakota Legislature for District 32 from south Bismarck in the 1990s.
Marv was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Ida, wife, Barbara, and brother, Larry; He is survived by two siblings, Lou Foley (Fargo) and Allen Mutzenberger (Omaha); along with three children; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.