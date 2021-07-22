Marvin Mutzenberger

Marvin Orlen Mutzenberger, 86, of Stanton, passed away July 19, 2021, at St. Gabriel's Community, Bismarck. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. CDT Monday, July 26 at First Lutheran Church, Bismarck, with Pastor Allen Wagner officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. CDT Monday at Our Savior's Lutheran Cemetery, Stanton.

Marv was born June 3, 1935 to Bill Mutzenberger and Ida Horning, both second generation German immigrants from Russia, whose parents homesteaded in Mercer County. Marv was married to Nelda Johnson of Janesville, Wisconsin in 1959. Matthew John was born in 1966, Anne Marie was born in 1968 and Amy Jo was born in 1970. Their grandchildren are Jake, Lucas and Wyatt Mutzenberger (Grand Forks), Levi Boehm (San Antonio, Texas) and Elizabeth, Rachel, and Jack Westby (Roseville, Minn.). And great-grandson, Jackson Mutzenberger (Grand Forks). He married Barbara Bohrer of Stanton in 1987. This added stepchildren Gretchen Hancock and Ronald Dockter to his family, as well as grandchildren James Dockter and Caroline Hancock. Marv lived life in Lutheran Christian ministry, North Dakota higher education, athletics and politics.