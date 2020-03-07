Marvin Hochhalter

Jesus took Marvin's hand and led him across the threshold of Heaven. He passed away at CHI in Bismarck on March 4, 2020.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Avenue, Bismarck.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, where a prayer service will begin at 4 p.m.
Burial will be held 1 p.m. Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
Marvin Lloyd Hochhalter was born Nov. 26, 1927 in Regan to David and Mary (Stroh) Hochhalter. He grew up on the farm and attended grade school in Regan.
Marvin entered the Army in 1950 and trained at Fort Riley, Kan. He was sent to the front lines of the war in Korea where he experienced combat and was wounded in action. He was discharged from the Army in 1952 and received the Purple Heart Medal of Honor. He was proud of his service and was often seen wearing his “Korean Veteran Forever Proud” hat.
In 1949, Marvin and his friends took a bus trip to Oregon to visit friends. While there, he reconnected with the Henry and Helen Schuh family. He fell in love with their daughter Marline, and they were married Nov. 4, 1950 in Vancouver, Wash. After being discharged from the Army, they moved back to North Dakota where they began their life farming in the Goodrich and Wing area. In 1957, they purchased the Wagner farm north of Wing, where they farmed and ranched for 40 years before retiring and moving to Bismarck.
Marvin loved farming, cattle and horses, rodeos, and auction sales. He knew hard work and he could fix just about anything. He was a good friend and neighbor to many, always willing to help others when there was a need. He enjoyed visiting with people and could strike up a conversation on any bench at any store as he waited for Marline to shop. He was in his element talking about crops and farming. Even in retirement, he would often go to the farm to mow the lawn, work in the shop, start up his tractors and take the 4-wheeler for a spin around the farm. He was always ready to go anywhere, to meet friends for coffee or a simple drive. As long as someone was willing to drive, he wanted to go. He always had a smile on his face and a funny comment to say.
Marvin was a member of the First Congregational Church in Wing, Wing Horse Club, Francis J Harding Legion Post #47, and the AMVETS. Throughout his life he served on many boards, including ASC, Farmers Union Oil Company, and the Wing School Board.
Surviving him and grateful to have shared his life is his wife of 69 years, Marline; son, Steven (Bonnie) Hochhalter, Mandan; daughter, Susan (Mark) Aurit, Bismarck; son, Gregory (Candace) Hochhalter, Bismarck; daughter Diana “Punk” (James) Bodvig, Tappen; 11 grandchildren, Wayne (Connie) Hochhalter, Scott (Renee) Hochhalter, Kristy (Blayne) Konschak, Brita (Jason) Burdette, Briana (Jed) Fluhrer, Brooke (John) Nichols, Nathan Hochhalter (Angela Goodsell), Kayla (Jeremy) Anderson, Brent Bodvig, Ashlee Bodvig (LeRoy Kambeitz), Tyson (Miranda) Bodvig and was blessed with 30 great-grandchildren. Also surviving Marvin are his brothers Melvin (Deanna) Hochhalter, Saskatoon, Canada; Floyd “Butch” (Pat) Hochhalter, Victor, Mont., sisters Violet Klaudt, Moorhead, Minn., Ardella Gartner, Bismarck, and many special nieces and nephews.
Marvin is preceded in death by his parents, David and Mary Hochhalter, brother and sister-in-law Donald and LaVonne Hochhalter, brothers- in- law Myron Klaudt and Willis Gartner; father and mother- in law, Henry and Helen Schuh.
He was a great husband, Dad, Grandpa and Great-Grandpa! We will miss his zest for life and his love for his family and friends. Our greatest hope and desire is to be reunited with him in heaven one day.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Wing Ambulance, the Gideons, St. Jude Hospital or charity of your choice.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
4:00PM
10:00AM
205 Colt Avenue
Bismarck, ND 58503