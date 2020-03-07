Marvin Hochhalter

Marvin loved farming, cattle and horses, rodeos, and auction sales. He knew hard work and he could fix just about anything. He was a good friend and neighbor to many, always willing to help others when there was a need. He enjoyed visiting with people and could strike up a conversation on any bench at any store as he waited for Marline to shop. He was in his element talking about crops and farming. Even in retirement, he would often go to the farm to mow the lawn, work in the shop, start up his tractors and take the 4-wheeler for a spin around the farm. He was always ready to go anywhere, to meet friends for coffee or a simple drive. As long as someone was willing to drive, he wanted to go. He always had a smile on his face and a funny comment to say.