Marvin Hochhalter

Marvin W. Hochhalter, 85, Jamestown, received his wings on Feb. 19, 2020 at the Jamestown Regional Medical Center after a short illness.

Marvin was born on April 14, 1934 to Martha and Leopold Hochhalter of Wishek. He graduated in 1952 from Lehr High School.

In 1953 he was inducted into the U.S. Army. He entered at Ft. Riley, Kan. In 1954 he was transferred to Seoul Korea. He served the remainder of his service and returned to the United States in 1955.

He graduated from Valley City State College in 1959. While in college (1958), he married Irene Schmidt of Lehr. After graduating, they moved to Jud, where he taught and served as principal.

In 1961 Marvin and Irene moved to Steele, where they raised their five children. Marvin taught school for the Steele-Dawson public school. He coached for a total of 26 years. Marvin retired from teaching in 1990.

Marvin leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Irene, Jamestown; five children, Roxanne (Loren) Krueger, Fredonia; Robin (Clint) Eberl, Jamestown; Monte (Mae) Hochhalter, Steele; Marty (Jan) Hochhalter, Jamestown; Holly (Troy) Rohrich, Steele; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Wilma Kracke, Fargo; Dianna (Marvin) Goebel, Prescott, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Phyllis Hochhalter, Cooperstown; cousin, Lester Hochhalter, Mott, whom he considered as a brother.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Elmer and Clinton; grandson, Shawn Eberl; brother-in-law, Alvin Kracke; and three nephews.

Funeral service - 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Kidder Co. School Gymnasium in Steele.

Visitation - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Haut Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center in Jamestown, prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Haut Funeral Home.

Interment - noon Monday at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

