Marvin Dutt

Marvin Alvin Dutt, 81, passed away peacefully June 10, 2021 in Mesa, Arizona, with his wife by his side.

Marvin was born Oct. 12, 1939 to Alvin and Laverne (Strandemo) Dutt in Bismarck. At a young age, Marvin had a passion for all sports. Just like most of America he fell in love with one in particular. By the time he was becoming a young man he was excelling. From 1954 to 1957, he was an outstanding pitcher for the American Legion. Then while getting his education at Bismarck Junior College, he was a part of the All-American Team. Later, he would be inducted into The Athlete Hall of Fame of Bismarck Junior College. Marv attended University of Arizona where he had achievements in baseball and basketball. He would letter in both sports and be named Outstanding Pitcher during his time there.

Then in 1961, Marv signed on with the Houston Colt 45's (Houston Astros). He pitched professionally from 1961 to 1968. After his baseball career, Marv worked for the North Dakota Economic Development. He would travel around the world with the ND governors. He often talked about the many trips during this time of his life. He recalled often events with Governor Guy and Governor Link.