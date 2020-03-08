Martha Wisdom

Martha Palmateer Wisdom, 93, spent the last couple of years at Sunset Drive - a Prospera Community, Mandan, after living in Steele for 53 years.
Martha was born in Lake Williams on April 17, 1926, and was baptized at an early age and went to Heaven on March 4, 2020.
She married Martin Wisdom on Sept. 23, 1942.
She enjoyed baking, sewing, reading her Bible and just about anything that involved her family.
Martha loved gardening and playing cards with their friends around the Steele area and you could find Martha and Martin driving around the countryside on almost a daily basis.
She is survived by her children David and friend Jan, Mandan; Virgil and Deb Wisdom, Washburn; Sherry and Orlin Wick, Mandan; Sharon and Norm Franck, Washington; Jo Winefeldt, Lincoln; Brenda and Duane Reiswig, Bismarck; 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin; two sons, Elwood and Gary; brother-in-law, John Hanson; sister-in-law, Clara Brady; brother-in-law, William Brady and son-in-law, Don Winefeldt.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Sunset Drive – a Prospera Community, 1011 Boundary St NW, Mandan.
Burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, with military honors.
Remembrances can be made in Martha's name to Sunset Drive - a Prospera Community, 1011 Boundary St. NW, Mandan, ND 58554.
Go to www.eastgatefuneral.com to share memories of Martha and sign the online guestbook.