Martha Wisdom

Martha Palmateer Wisdom, 93, spent the last couple of years at Sunset Drive - a Prospera Community, Mandan, after living in Steele for 53 years.

Martha was born in Lake Williams on April 17, 1926, and was baptized at an early age and went to Heaven on March 4, 2020.

She married Martin Wisdom on Sept. 23, 1942.

She enjoyed baking, sewing, reading her Bible and just about anything that involved her family.

Martha loved gardening and playing cards with their friends around the Steele area and you could find Martha and Martin driving around the countryside on almost a daily basis.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her children David and friend Jan, Mandan; Virgil and Deb Wisdom, Washburn; Sherry and Orlin Wick, Mandan; Sharon and Norm Franck, Washington; Jo Winefeldt, Lincoln; Brenda and Duane Reiswig, Bismarck; 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin; two sons, Elwood and Gary; brother-in-law, John Hanson; sister-in-law, Clara Brady; brother-in-law, William Brady and son-in-law, Don Winefeldt.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Sunset Drive – a Prospera Community, 1011 Boundary St NW, Mandan.