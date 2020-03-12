Martha Wisdom

Martha Wisdom

Memorial services for Martha Wisdom, 93, have been relocated to Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14.

