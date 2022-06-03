BISMARCK - Marlys Steinman, 83, Bismarck, died May 22, 2022, at Brookdale Alzheimer's Care in Eagan, MN.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, with Deacon Bob Wingenback presiding.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Service, where a Knights of Columbus rosary and visitation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home website.

Marlys was born on October 10, 1938, to Estella and Louis Pfann in Carrington, ND, where she was raised. She married Harvey Steinman on June 21, 1958, in Carrington.

Marlys was a member of Good Sam's Campers Club, Red Hats, Corpus Christi Women's Guild, Bis-Man Reel and Rec and involved in Take a Kid Fishing. She also donated her time and tie blankets to the Bismarck Police Department for accident victims in need of comfort. She loved people, always stopping to visit with those she knew and didn't know. She will be remembered at Brookdale, even as the Alzheimer's disease progressed, as always having a smile. She had a love for hunting, fishing, camping, cards, nature, family and friends.

Marlys will be deeply missed by her daughters: Jean (Dan) Eckroth, Farmington, MN, and Janice (Mark) Rupe, Katy, Texas; sons: James Steinman, Mandan, ND, and John Steinman, Lewisville, Texas; brother, Louis (Deanna) Pfann, Bemidji, MN; sisters: Janet Welk, Green Bay, WI, Joann (Art), Swanson, Moorhead, MN, Lenora (Glenn) Smith, Rochester, MN, Mary (Cole) Jendro, Casselton, ND, Karen (Dan) Wenner, Detroit Lakes, MN; grandchildren: Dana Eckroth, Steven Rupe, Alexis Wanek, Ryan Steinman, Desiree Olinger, Rhiannon Stockert; and great-grandchildren: Jamie, Sophie, Samuel, Julie, Lucille, and Tucker.

Marlys was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey; parents; and brother-in-law, John Welk.

A special thank you to Touchmark in Bismarck for caring for Marlys during her early stages of Alzheimer's. Also, a special thank you to Brookdale in Eagan for caring for Marlys during her later stages of Alzheimer's.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Alzheimer's Association, Forget Me Not act.alz.org/goto/inmemoryofmarlys, or Bis-Man Reel and Rec - Take a Kid Fishing, Bismarck.

To share your memories of Marlys, sign the online guestbook, and to view the service livestream, please visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.