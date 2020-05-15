Marlys Rub

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marlys M. Rub, 84, Bismarck, passed away on May 13, 2020, at a Bismarck hospital.

Funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday, May 18, at GracePoint Church, Bismarck, with Reverend Chad Englund officiating. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Bismarck Funeral Home, Bismarck, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Marlys was born to John and Rosalia (Wiege) Magstadt on May 10, 1936, in Mott.

On June 2, 1957, she married the love of her life, Duane E. Rub in Elgin. Together they raised their children on the family farm, located south of New Leipzig until 1993, when they moved to Bismarck. Their marriage of 62 years was blessed with devoted love.

Marlys spent most of her work life as a devoted farm wife with her husband by her side. In addition, she also worked at the Adams County Auditors office in Hettinger, the Elgin Nursing Home, Mandan Nursing Home, The Baptist Home, Edgewood Special Care Unit, and Comfort Care, Inc.