Marlys Fleck

Marlys Josephine Fleck, 87, Bismarck, died Aug. 10, 2020 at the Missouri Slope Care Center.
Family will be receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at the Bismarck Funeral Home. No masks required.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Marlys was born Jan. 5, 1933, at Mandan, the daughter of Earl and Anne (Bakke) Bucklin. She attended Mandan High School, graduating in 1950. Marlys was united in marriage to Robert Fleck of Mandan in 1953.
One of her passions was politics, being an active member of the Republican Party for 45 years. In 1980, she served as campaign manager for Attorney General Al Olson's bid for governor, which he won. She then served in the governor's cabinet as special assistant. In 1983, she became the first woman elected State Chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party.
Marlys was a charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Bismarck. She loved singing, originated and directed the children's choir at Good Shepherd for 25 years. She also served on the board for Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center for 6 years and on the Medcenter One Foundation Board for 9 years.
Another love that Marlys had was golf. She was actively involved with the Apple Creek Country Club of Bismarck as a member of their board of directors, served as chairman of the Women's group and golf chairman.
Marlys is survived by her daughter, Margaret (Frank) Kaiser, Ellendale; sons, Robert Thomas (Kim) Fleck, Norman, Okla.; and William (Christiana) Fleck, Bismarck; eight grandchildren, Steve (Bobbi) Kaiser, Houston, Tex.; Tom (Becky) Kaiser, Aberdeen, S.D.; Anne (Randy) Hahne, Fargo; Matthew Fleck, Norman, Okla.; Marisa Fleck, Arlington, Tex.; Ava Hohenstein, Minneapolis, Minn.; Sophia Fleck, Minneapolis, Minn.; Victor (Kaylen) Fleck, Bismarck; and nine great-grandchildren; two sisters Pauline (Harlow) Magnusson, Minot; and Anne Norine Abelein, Denver, Colo.
Marlys was preceded in death by her husband Robert and her sisters Carol Brown and Helen Reimers.
We are thankful that our dear mother has had her memory restored to her again by our loving Lord and Savior Jesus.
To sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.