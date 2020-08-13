Marlys Fleck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marlys Josephine Fleck, 87, Bismarck, died Aug. 10, 2020 at the Missouri Slope Care Center.

Family will be receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at the Bismarck Funeral Home. No masks required.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Marlys was born Jan. 5, 1933, at Mandan, the daughter of Earl and Anne (Bakke) Bucklin. She attended Mandan High School, graduating in 1950. Marlys was united in marriage to Robert Fleck of Mandan in 1953.

One of her passions was politics, being an active member of the Republican Party for 45 years. In 1980, she served as campaign manager for Attorney General Al Olson's bid for governor, which he won. She then served in the governor's cabinet as special assistant. In 1983, she became the first woman elected State Chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party.

Marlys was a charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Bismarck. She loved singing, originated and directed the children's choir at Good Shepherd for 25 years. She also served on the board for Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center for 6 years and on the Medcenter One Foundation Board for 9 years.