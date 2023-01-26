BISMARCK - Marlys Elaine Lindemann, 79, Bismarck, passed away peacefully in her home on January 24, with her family at her side after a courageous ten-month battle with colon cancer.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 30 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 904 8th Ave SE, Mandan.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 29 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Marlys Elaine Maier was born in Hettinger, ND on January 18, 1944 to Jacob and Martha Maier. She grew up on the family farm near Haynes, ND, with her parents and three brothers. Many special memories were made on the farm; it is certainly where Marlys developed her love of nature and animals. She attended the public school in Haynes from grades 1-12, where she graduated in 1962 as salutatorian in a class of 12. She attended and graduated from Capital Commercial College in Bismarck and began working for the State of ND in the Tax Department.

Marlys met the love of her life, Donald Lindemann, while attending college in Bismarck. They were united in marriage on October 5, 1963 in the church parsonage of Our Savior's Lutheran Church, as the church was not yet built. Marlys and Don welcomed two children, a daughter and a son. Marlys and Don worked very hard to provide a wonderful life for their family. Marlys worked for the State of ND for 36 years, primarily in the Department of Public Instruction and Child Nutrition and Food Distribution. Fond memories were made of going to see Mom in her office at the State Capitol, riding the elevators, and looking out the windows from her office in the sky. Her co-workers were like family to her.

Being raised on a farm, Marlys knew the values of working hard and not complaining. She was an expert at so many things: cooking, baking, gardening, canning, sewing, and quilting. She had a green thumb like no other. She worked hard to pass those skills down to her children and grandchildren. She had the solution to any problem and never, ever hesitated to help others when they were in need. Helping others was one of her greatest joys.

Her servant's heart stayed very busy long after her retirement in 2003. Marlys and Don were active members of the RSVPs (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) and Open Your Heart. Marlys regularly donated blood, even reaching the two-gallon mark. Their Redeemer Lutheran Church community was a very important part of Marlys' life. She was an active member of the Altar Guild, Funeral Committee, Quilting Group (which made quilts for babies and for special occasions for church members), Lutheran Women's Missionary Society, Flower Committee, as well as consistently helping with counting and recording church offerings, cooking and baking for events such as Builders for Christ, potlucks, Bible studies, Lenten meals, and for the children in Little Lambs daycare. She was always there to help on church cleaning days, caring for the plants and flowers, making crafts/decorations for yearly church events such as Valentine's dinners, Advent for Women, and Trunk & Treat. She was an active employee and volunteer of the church's childcare program, Little Lambs Learning Center. She worked in the infant and toddler room and rocked/fed/played with babies whenever needed. She also washed/folded the infant/childcare laundry and picked up the weekly food order from Sam's Club, delivering and putting all the items away. She cooked meals and snacks for the children, and also made the curtains for the daycare windows. The daycare children loved her homemade muffins so much that Marlys was affectionately known as "Grandma-Muffin". Mom continued to serve her church even after her cancer diagnosis, for as long as her health allowed.

When Marlys was beginning her cancer journey, she stated, "I'm going to fight until I can't, and if it's not to be, I'm ready to be with my Savior!" Her faith was always unwavering, even (and especially) during very difficult days. Her relationship with Christ was an inspiration to those who loved her.

Marlys deeply loved each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She continuously supported and prayed for them. She stayed active in her seven grandchildren's lives, being there for every game, concert, and special occasion, and she was extremely proud of each one of them. Her grandchildren each have a close, personal relationship with her, and will miss her presence in their lives very deeply.

Marlys is survived by her husband of 59 years, Don; daughter, Shellie (Darin) Rusch, Bismarck, Brent (JoAnn) Lindemann, Killdeer; grandchildren, Kelsey Rusch, Minot, Tanner (Danielle) Rusch, Bismarck, Kylie (Allan) Doppler, Lincoln, Lexie (Ethan) Birnbaum, Bismarck, Madisyn Rusch, Fargo, Rachel Rusch and fiancé Jacob Nistler, Bismarck, and Shelby Lindemann, Killdeer; great-grandchildren, Alaina Joy, Avery Mae, Joan Grace, and baby due in July; two brothers, Donald (Lila) Maier, Hettinger, and LeLand (Marilyn) Maier, Redcliff, Alberta; sisters-in-law LaVon Maier, Bismarck, and Janice Ramsfield, Dickinson; brother-in-law Darrell Lindemann, Dickinson, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Albert Maier, and an infant brother.

To share memories of Marlys and sign the online guestbook, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.