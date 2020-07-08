Marlynn Bonogofsky

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marlynn Ann Bonogofsky, 77, Bismarck, formerly of Carson, died July 6, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius. She had Mesothelioma.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. CDT Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Bismarck Funeral Home, with Suzy Pfliiger officiating. Family requests no flowers or wearing of fragrances. Burial will be at the Carson Community Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. CDT.

Marlynn was born May 24, 1943, in Elgin, to Omer and Irene (Heil) Johnson. She attended a country grade school near their farm north of Carson and graduated from Carson High School where she was a cheerleader and homecoming queen.

In 1964 Marlynn married her high school sweetheart, Dave Bonogofsky. They farmed and ranched in the Carson area for 27 years, working closely together and raising a family. They had three children, Michelle, David, and Lori.

Marlynn worked at the Grant County State Bank during their early years of marriage and created a beautiful home for her family. She was kind, thoughtful, and considerate, exuding calm health and wellbeing with a smile. Everyone enjoyed being in her presence and she brought light into the life of everyone who knew her.