Marlyn Roth, 79, McClusky, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at St. Vincent's Care Center in Bismarck. Private services will be held at the Hertz Funeral Home in McClusky with burial following in the McClusky City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, at Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky.

Marlyn was born on April 11, 1940 in Minot. She was the daughter of William and Marie (Ebel) Arndt. She and her husband Roger lived in Minot, Bottineau, Brush Lake and in McClusky. Marlyn is survived by her husband Roger; two daughters, Valerie (Troy) Pank, Makoti, Melissa (Mark) Monson, Hutto, Texas; two grandsons, Dylan Pank and Tanner Monson; sister, Janice (Jerry) Roth, Casper, Wyo.; sister-in-law Karen Arndt, Wasilla, Alaska and a brother-in-law, Gene Linn, Gillette, Wyo.; numerous nieces and nephews.