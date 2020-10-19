 Skip to main content
Marlowe A. Owen, 89, of Terre Haute IN passed away Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020.

She was born December 15, 1930 in Milwaukee, WI to George W. Gronberg and Vera Fossum Gronberg. Her husband, Donald E. Owen, preceded her in death in 2003.

Marlowe was a graduate of Bismark High School and received her bachelor’s degree in Math and Chemistry from North Dakota State University.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Donald and Marlowe Owen Scholarship Fund (for a student majoring in science), c/o ISU Foundation, 30 North 5th St., Terre Haute, IN 47809.

