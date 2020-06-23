× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marliss Peterson, 78, West Fargo, formerly of Braddock, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Sheyenne Crossings in West Fargo. She was born Oct. 25, 1941, to Walter and Lucille (Small) Clooten in Bismarck. Marliss grew up in Bismarck and graduated from St. Mary's High School.

In 1974, Marliss was united in marriage to Edward Peterson. The couple made their home and raised their two sons on his family farm in Braddock. In 2007, they moved to West Fargo to be closer to their kids.

She is survived by her sons, Edward Kelly and Derek Grant; and sister, Margaret Yineman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; and brother, LeRoy Clooten.

There will be a memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo, with a visitation one hour prior.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo.

