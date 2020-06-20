Marlene Tschaekofske

Shortly after high school, she met Jim Tschaekofske while babysitting for Jim's nephew. She had rollers in her hair and was sure he wasn't interested in her. He called her a week later and they began dating. The two were not able to see each other often since Jim lived in Hazen while Marlene lived in Bismarck. She was determined to see Jim and took the money she saved from babysitting and purchased a car. This was the type of determination and courage she exhibited through her entire life. Marlene and Jim married on Aug. 17, 1963. They had a loving marriage and together raised five children. Marlene was known for her nurturing ways.