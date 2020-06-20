In the early evening of June 17, 2020, Marlene Tschaekofske was called home to her eternal rest. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, at Bethel Lutheran Church, 615 E Turnpike Ave, Bismarck.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 21, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 4 p.m.
Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck.
Marlene Tschaekofske was born on March 12, 1944, in Regan to Richard and Ada Belle John. She grew up in Bismarck and graduated from Bismarck High School.
Shortly after high school, she met Jim Tschaekofske while babysitting for Jim's nephew. She had rollers in her hair and was sure he wasn't interested in her. He called her a week later and they began dating. The two were not able to see each other often since Jim lived in Hazen while Marlene lived in Bismarck. She was determined to see Jim and took the money she saved from babysitting and purchased a car. This was the type of determination and courage she exhibited through her entire life. Marlene and Jim married on Aug. 17, 1963. They had a loving marriage and together raised five children. Marlene was known for her nurturing ways.
Marlene enjoyed life to the fullest, which included ice cream for breakfast for her and her grandchildren. She loved to fish, camp and care for her children and animals. On her journeys, she took every opportunity to meet new people and learn about them.
Marlene is survived by her children, Sheri (Steve) Sorby, Wade (Tania), Sandra (Christopher) Young, LaVonne (Scott) Stair and Scott (Jennifer); grandchildren, Ryan, Tricia and Braden Tschaekofske, Gracynn and Mccauley Young, Jessica and Megan Stair and Samuel and Katie Tschaekofske; and step-grandchildren, Faith and Hannah Gerving.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
To share memories of Marlene and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.
