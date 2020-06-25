× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marlene Richter, 81, Goodrich, died peacefully Monday, June 22, 2020, at the CHI Hospital in Turtle Lake.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Peace Lutheran Church, Goodrich. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey, on Thursday. Burial will be in the St. Jacobus Lutheran Cemetery, rural Goodrich.

Marlene was born Aug. 26, 1938, in Goodrich. She was the daughter of Gustav and Pauline (Stubert) Schuh. Marlene grew up and attended country school near her home north of Goodrich. She attended high school and graduated from Goodrich High School in 1955. After high school she worked as a waitress in Goodrich.

Marlene married Gordon Richter on June 6, 1958, in Goodrich. They lived and farmed north of Goodrich and raised three children; Russ, Jacie, and Mike. Marlene took an active part in the daily farming operation with Gordon which included milking cows, driving truck and tractors, and stacking bales, along with all of her other household chores.