Marlene Richter, 81, Goodrich, died peacefully Monday, June 22, 2020, at the CHI Hospital in Turtle Lake.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Peace Lutheran Church, Goodrich. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey, on Thursday. Burial will be in the St. Jacobus Lutheran Cemetery, rural Goodrich.
Marlene was born Aug. 26, 1938, in Goodrich. She was the daughter of Gustav and Pauline (Stubert) Schuh. Marlene grew up and attended country school near her home north of Goodrich. She attended high school and graduated from Goodrich High School in 1955. After high school she worked as a waitress in Goodrich.
Marlene married Gordon Richter on June 6, 1958, in Goodrich. They lived and farmed north of Goodrich and raised three children; Russ, Jacie, and Mike. Marlene took an active part in the daily farming operation with Gordon which included milking cows, driving truck and tractors, and stacking bales, along with all of her other household chores.
Marlene's biggest love was her family. She always enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their children. Her other greatest love was her vegetable and flower gardens. She could spend hours outside pulling weeds, picking flowers and harvesting her garden produce. During the cold winter months, Marlene enjoyed quilting. She made 100s of quilts that were donated to Lutheran World Relief and other organizations. She lovingly made quilts for her grandchildren.
Other things she enjoyed were sewing, canning, walking, and collecting rocks and bells. She was a great cook and known for tweaking recipes and coming up with original yummy meals and desserts. Marlene was an active member of the Peace Lutheran Church where she held many church offices and was president of church woman's group. She volunteered for the March of Dimes and raised money for various charities.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Gordon, Goodrich; children, Russell (Holly), Fargo, Jacolyn (Gary) Steiger, Bismarck, Mike (Deneen), Goodrich; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carol (Richter) and Gene Wehe; six grandchildren, Matt (Megan) Williams, Shawna (Kevin) Swenson, Evan Thomas, Nicholas Richter, Jonathan Steiger, Courtney Steiger; nieces, nephews and their children, along with many dear cousins and friends.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Darlene Freadrich; and infant sister, Linda.
Marlene will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
Share online at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.