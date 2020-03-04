Marlene Mautz

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Marlene Joyce (Gehring) Mautz (“Cookie,” “Big Grandma”), loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and sister. Marlene entered eternal life on March 2, 2020 at the age of 82.

Marlene was born Aug. 6, 1937 in Garrison to Ludwig Christian Gehring and Freda Marie (Robbins) Gehring. She was raised in Garrison and attended school in Garrison and Seattle, Wash. Marlene graduated from Garrison High School in 1955.

Marlene married Mylo Charles Mautz on Sept. 6, 1956. Marlene and Mylo made their home on the Mautz family farm east of Garrison. She worked beside Mylo on all the farming and ranching duties. While helping Mylo with the farm, they also raised four children. Marlene and Mylo remained on the farm until their retirement in 1998, when they moved to Garrison.

Marlene remained a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church family, active in ELCA/WELCA, and other women's groups until her health prevented her from attending regularly. She also enjoyed vegetable and flower gardening, journaling and creating collages to chronicle her grandchildren's' early years. She was a member of the Garrison Bowling League for several years, enjoying time with old and new friends.