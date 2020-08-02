Marlene Ham

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A memorial service for Marlene R. (Sieg) Ham will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church rural Leonard.

Marlene R. Sieg was born June 14, 1936, in Edgeley, to Leopold and Ida (Mammel) Sieg.

Born weighing only 3 lbs., Marlene was given little chance to survive her first days of life, yet she lived a good and full 82 years. Marlene passed away April 9, 2020, at Essentia hospital, Fargo.

Marlene graduated from Edgeley High School in 1955 where she met Leland Ham. They were married in November of 1957. In their 62 years together, they lived in Glen Ullin, Sanborn, Chaffee, Streeter, Crystal Springs and finally, Steele. They raised four children: Loy, Brent, Todd and Marlee.

Marlene was gifted with many talents. While living in Chaffee, she worked for the Casselton Reporter doing advertising layout. Later she became the secretary at Chaffee school. These were busy years as Luther League advisor, Jr. class advisor, church secretary, as well as organizer of Pee Wee baseball tournaments and church bazaars. In every town Lee and Marlene called home, she shared her gifts in the church, school, and community.