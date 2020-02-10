Marlene Fetting

Marlene M. Fetting, 62, Bismarck, passed away on Feb. 8, 2020 in a Bismarck hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave. A rosaryigil will begin at 7 p.m.

Marlene was born on April 25, 1957 to Adam and Lucy (Goldade) Fischer in Strasburg. In grade school, the family moved to Bismarck, where she graduated from Bismarck High School in 1975. On July 3, 1976 she married Bruce Fetting in Bismarck. To this union, three boys were born – Joseph, David, and Nathan. Marlene did custodial work in many homes and businesses, including American Bank Center for the last four years. She also stocked greeting cards at Target for a short time.

Marlene attended Corpus Christi Church, where she was also confirmed and married.