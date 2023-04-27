BREMERTON, WA - Marlene Bernice McElwee, 83, of Bremerton, WA, passed away on April 7, 2023.

Born on January 4, 1940 to Jerry and Lucinda (Chase) Rhone, Marlene went on to graduate from Solen High School in Solen, ND. She married Lawrence McElwee, Jr at Treasure Island, San Francisco, CA.

Marlene served with honor in the US Army from September 29, 1959 to February 6, 1962. She was stationed at the Presidio, San Francisco, CA, and at the time of her honorable discharge achieved the rank of SP-4.

For 62 years, Marlene was a house manager and was a proud member of the Boy Scouts of America. In her spare time, Marlene enjoyed gardening and reading. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Marlene's memory will live on with her husband, Lawrence; son, Lawrence McElwee III of Bremerton, WA; and daughter, Deanna McElwee of Bremerton, WA.

A private graveside service was held at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to PAWS https://www.paws.org/.

An online memorial can be seen at www.lewischapel.com.