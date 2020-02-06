Mark Hoffman, 70, Flasher, passed away Feb. 4, 2020, in a Bismarck hospital.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with Rev. Dennis Schafer officiating. Cremation has taken place and burial will be held at a later date.

Mark was born Nov. 7, 1949, to Frank and Frances (Barry) Hoffman in Mandan where he was raised. Upon graduation he went to NDSU for two years, then completed his journeyman's license at Bismarck Junior College to work as an electrical lineman.

On June 14, 1975, he married Lily Miller.

He worked for Mor-Gran-Sou Electric Cooperative for 27 years. He volunteered as an EMS in Flasher for many years and helped Ray Riehl with leather work. He also did measurements for the National Weather Service for over 15 years. Mark loved the outdoors and spending time on the Hoff ranch south of Leith. Also, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing cribbage, and golfing.

Mark will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 44 years, Lillian, Flasher; one son, Rick (Jess) Hoffman, Bloomington, Minn.; four grandchildren, Maisy (10), Tucker (7), Isaac (5), and Beckett (3); five siblings, Frank (Karen), Maggie (Mike) Herr, Mary Kay (Dave) Tokach, Dottie (Stuart) Michell, Steve (Sue) Hoffman; and several nieces and nephews.