FLASHER - Mark Hintz, 25, of Flasher, ND, passed away November 28, 2022 from injuries sustained in a farm accident.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, Dec. 2nd at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Flasher followed by a 7:00 PM Prayer Service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 2:30 PM Saturday, Dec. 3rd at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mark will be deeply missed by his loving family. His is survived by his parents, Bob and Debbie Hintz of Flasher, ND; sister, Heidi (Toby) Tormaschy and their daughters Natalie, Kate, Emma, and Nora of Richardton, ND; brother, Luke (Chelsea) Hintz and their daughter Caroline of Flasher, ND; sister, Susan (DJ) Volk of Bismarck, ND; and sister, Mary (Kyzer) Volk and their son Elijah of Mandan, ND; grandmother, Rose Hintz of Bismarck, ND; grandmother, Delores Paczkowski of Fargo, ND; and his dog, Toots.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Joe Hintz, & Loran Paczkowski; uncles Larry Paczkowski, & Joe Hintz, Jr.; and cousin Laura Paczkowski.

There are no words to describe our loss. Mark will be forever missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

Please go to weigelfuneral.com to view the full obituary, offer condolences to Mark's family, and view the livestream of the funeral service.