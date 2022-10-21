FARGO - On a fall day, November 19, 1952, a son was born to Wallace and Edith (Johannes) Gradin. He was given the name Mark Edward Gradin honoring his maternal grandfather, Edward. He went home to join big brother Miles and sister Wallyn. In the following year's his brothers, Kyle and Dwight, would join the family. Mark grew up on the prairies of western North Dakota. He and his brothers went hunting, fishing, and snaring gophers for a nickel a tail. That was big money back then! True to farm tradition, it was not long before he was milking cows and driving trucks and tractors, helping his dad's farm run. He and his brothers did make time to fix up old cars. They loved doing a bang-up job at Derby Car events!

While attending grade and high school in Washburn, ND, Mark's many drawings and cartoon sketches gave a clue to his future profession. He attended NDSU in Fargo, ND, majoring in architecture, and graduated in 1976. In the following years, he worked for firms in Minot & Bismarck, ND, Oklahoma City, OK, Arizona and Fargo. He was gifted in his work, designing everything from a church to residential homes to a Harley Davidson dealership. He also led a team of 15 to design a major project for Disney World in Florida. The Fargo/Moorhead area was the recipient of many of his talents. He was respected by his colleagues for his gifts and work ethic.

Mark was married for a time and was blessed with two wonderful sons, Trevor and Cody. They were the very center of his life as he raised them. Nothing made him happier than being with them as they grew and were involved in sports, Boy Scouts, school, and church activities. Seeing them grow into fine, young, college-educated men was a source of great pride for him.

Mark was challenged throughout much of his life with health issues, yet he never let them define him. His glass was always at least half, if not entirely full, never empty. His diagnosis of heart disease early in life and then Parkinson's would alter his lifestyle, but never his attitude. He was a quiet man in a room full of people, never wanting to draw attention to himself. And yet when he did talk, it was often an unexpected one-liner that would leave everyone in stitches with laughter. His dry sense of humor endeared him to his family. He never missed a Bison game. In years past, he went to the dome to cheer them on; in recent months, he was a number one fan from his home. Although he was a bit reluctant to advertise it, he loved the Yankees baseball team. He said after he had received a few puzzled looks that his favorite wasn't a team in MN, he thought it best to keep quiet!

This "quiet man" loved motorcycles! He and his brothers would love to talk about how fast he could make those Yamaha wheels turn out on the road. When his Parkinson's advanced, he became an avid bicyclist and rode for many miles every day to keep in shape. Over the years, he was amazingly creative in building and working with wood. His sister and family now eat at a family heirloom table and chairs that he restored to perfectly new. If praised for his work, he simply said thank you. He was a quiet, kind man. Simply living as a Christ-like example in his life with others.

In these last years, he took refuge in reading, music, having long theology talks with his brother-in-law, and loving his family, sons, and beautiful new daughter-in-law Satomi.

After endless doctor appointments and medical therapies, he made the decision to enter Hospice, where he continued to live his life of faith, courage, and humor. His faith in the Risen Lord gave him total peace.

On a fall day, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at the young age of 69, his earthly heart was tired, and he returned to his heavenly home, anxious for a new and restored body. We, his family, have been profoundly blessed by the gift of Mark Edward Gradin. We are all better people by having him in our lives.

He is survived by his sons, Trevor (Satomi) Gradin, San Diego, California, and Cody Gradin, Peridot, Arizona; sister-in-law, Linda Gradin, Bismarck, ND; his sister Wallyn (Gordon) Lee, Moorhead, MN; brothers, Kyle (Karen) Gradin, Center, ND and Dwight (Denise) Gradin, Underwood, ND. Mark was so very loved by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Edith Gradin, and his brother Miles Gradin.

The funeral service is 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 29 at Birka Lutheran Church, Washburn, ND. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Birka Lutheran Cemetery.

