Mark Bolte, 58, Mandan, died Dec. 22, 2020 in Mandan.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, with Fr. Todd Kreitinger celebrating. Inurnment will be at Sanger Cemetery in rural Oliver County. The service will be livestreamed on the Buehler-Larson website under Mark's obituary.

Cremation has taken place and visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan with parish rosary and vigil at 7 p.m.

Mark was born Jan. 30, 1962 in Nebraska to Elon “Red” and Mary Ann (Kohl) Bolte. His family moved to North Dakota when he was young, and he attended Center High School where he met Debby Brown. They moved to Oregon to be closer to his father and were married Nov. 23, 1983 in Salem, Oregon. They stayed in Oregon for 10 years and then moved to North Dakota where Mark attended Bismarck State College. Mark worked as a machinist at Center Machine and as a control room operator at Clean Coal Solutions. He was most recently employed at Lowe's in Bismarck.

Mark loved working in his yard and doing landscaping. He was a talented handyman who could fix or build anything. He was always willing to lend a hand, especially to his family, who was very important to him.