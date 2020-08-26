Marjorie Robinson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marjorie Audrey Berndt Robinson, 96, of Clearwater, Fla., passed away Aug. 23 at Clearwater Care Center.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Sunset Memorial Gardens, Minot. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Bismarck Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Marjorie was born in Parshall, Nov. 12, 1923, the only daughter of John Berndt and Clara (Kvam) Berndt. She attended school in the Rosenfield School District in Sheridan County, near Kief. Her high school years were spent at Butte High School where she graduated in 1942. During the war, she moved with her family to Portland, Ore., where she worked in the shipyards for three years as a burner, one of the Rosie the Riveters. Marjorie returned to North Dakota and taught rural school for six years while attending Minot State University in the summers.