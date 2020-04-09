Marion Isaak

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marion Annabelle Isaak, 80, Pick City, passed away peacefully April 5, 2020 at the Hill Top Home of Comfort, Killdeer. Services will be held on a later date.

Marion was born Sept. 11, 1939 in Regina, Saskatchewan. Her parents were Mike Gelsinger and Elsa Schwandt. She grew up in Regina along with her sisters, Delores, Betty, Denyse and brother, Dennis.

Marion enjoyed many hobbies, playing cards, golf, bowling, shuffle board, darts and loved to travel. She met the love of her life, Gordon D. Isaak at an Anavets Dart Tournament in Canada. They married in 1983 on Gordon's family farm in Pick City. Once a year they hosted a Canada/North Dakota dart tournament. At this time there would be around 20 guests staying with them from all over Canada. Gordon and Marion designed a 3 or 4 foot traveling trophy for the winner to engrave their name on and to display in their club.

Marion was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran church in Pick City. She worked at the DVA in Regina and also managed the Sakakawea Motel, which they owned. Even though she had a busy work schedule, Marion was a homemaker and an excellent cook. She always made sure her family had a good meal. Marion was a loving mother and devoted wife.