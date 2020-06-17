Marion Hove

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marion Arlene Hove, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away Sunday, June 15, 2020, at Parkwood Senior Living, Grand Forks, with her family by her side.

Marion is survived by two sons, Michael (Brenda) Hove, Bismarck, and Mark (Ingrid) Hove, Grand Forks; four grandchildren: Matthew (Melissa) Hove, Benjamin Hove, Erik (Hannah) Hove, and Brooke (Joshua) Harris; four great-grandchildren: Sofia and Roman Hove, Jaxon Hove and Violet Harris; brother, Lyle (Marion) Wicken; sister-in-law, Ardelle Krom and many dear nephews, nieces and cousins.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon. Services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Dovre Lutheran Church in Osnabrock followed by a lunch at the Barley Hall. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Burial will be at Highland Lutheran Cemetery, rural Fairdale. The family would like memorials directed to Highland Cemetery, 606 1st St., Langdon, ND, 58249.

Brooks Funeral Home of Langdon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com.

