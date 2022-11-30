KULM - Marion Gackle, 91 of Kulm, ND, passed away November 27, 2022, at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 10:30 AM at Zion Lutheran Church, Kulm.

Marion is survived by her daughter, Kathy and Dan Asplund; daughter-in-law, Gloria and Dale Gackle; granddaughters, Stacey and Geoff Hunt (Catherine and Alexandra), Brandy and David Dockter (Madyson, Meleah, Jaxon), Dana and Kyle Carr (Cohen), Alyssa and Matt Wilson (Louis and Reyja), Laura Asplund; sisters-in-law, Ruby Gackle, Betty Gackle.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Kulm Ambulance Service or Zion Lutheran Church.

To view the complete obituary, go to www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com.