Marilyn Skogley, 88, Bismarck, passed away April 19, 2020.

A memorial service will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday June 12, at McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 North 6th Street, Bismarck, where a time of gathering will begin at 11:30 a.m.

Marilyn was born Dec. 11, 1931, to Lester and Florence (Eldred) Hoffman in Mott. She grew up in Mott until her father passed away in 1937. Following her father's passing, the family moved to Bismarck where she graduated from Bismarck High School in 1949. Marilyn attended Bismarck Junior College and graduated in 1951. She was employed at the Unemployment Comp. at the Capitol. In 1952, she started working at the USDA Soil Conservation Service Federal Agency.

On Nov. 5, 1952, Marilyn married Gerald Skogley in Bismarck and together moved to Grand Forks while he attended college at UND. Upon graduation, he was employed at the UND Business Office, being promoted up to the Vice President for Finance. In 1983, Gerald's work took the family to St. Paul, Minn., where the two attended many wonderful trips to client conferences. In 2002, they moved to Bismarck.

Marilyn enjoyed golfing, swimming, knitting and embroidery.

She is survived by her husband, Gerald; children, David Skogley and Karen Knoll; and grandchildren, Kayley and Devon Knoll.