Funeral services for Marilyn Rolfsrud, 81, Bismarck, formerly of Keene, was 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at First Lutheran Church, Watford City with Pastor Rob Favorite officiating. Visitation took place from 11 to 5 p.m. Monday at Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel, Watford City under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Marilyn Gail Rolfsrud, age 81, died on March 10, 2020 at her home in Bismarck surrounded by family. She was born on March 31, 1938 in Fargo to Marvin and Margaret (Boulton) Sorby and grew up in Kragnes, Minn. with her parents; brother, Matthew; and many beloved grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Marilyn graduated from Moorhead High School in Moorhead, Minn., in 1956. She worked as a certified nursing assistant at St John's Hospital in Fargo and also as a long distance operator for AT&T.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}