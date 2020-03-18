Funeral services for Marilyn Rolfsrud, 81, Bismarck, formerly of Keene, was 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at First Lutheran Church, Watford City with Pastor Rob Favorite officiating. Visitation took place from 11 to 5 p.m. Monday at Fulkerson Stevenson Memorial Chapel, Watford City under the care of the Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Watford City. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
Marilyn Gail Rolfsrud, age 81, died on March 10, 2020 at her home in Bismarck surrounded by family. She was born on March 31, 1938 in Fargo to Marvin and Margaret (Boulton) Sorby and grew up in Kragnes, Minn. with her parents; brother, Matthew; and many beloved grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Marilyn graduated from Moorhead High School in Moorhead, Minn., in 1956. She worked as a certified nursing assistant at St John's Hospital in Fargo and also as a long distance operator for AT&T.
Marilyn married Harold Rolfsrud on May 16, 1958 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moorhead, Minn. After moving to the farm in Keene she met many lifelong friends with whom she enjoyed playing cards, playing softball, fishing, camping, bowling, and square dancing. She was a member of the Clear Creek Lutheran Church and involved with Clear Creek WELCA, Crafts Club, North Dakota Cattle Women, Keene Lucky Leaf 4-H Club, and was a Good Shepard Home Board member for nine years.
Marilyn always enjoyed visiting with family and friends, playing cards, gardening, reading books, and jigsaw puzzles. She loved sending out birthday and anniversary cards to family and friends. She also cherished spending time with all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Harold Rolfsrud and their five children; John (Nancy) Rolfsrud, Keene; Douglas (Debbie) Rolfsrud, Watford City; David (Gena) Rolfsrud, Keene; Guy Rolfsrud, Watford City; Kelli (Jiro) McCoy, Enterprise, Ala. Nine grandchildren: Laura McFarland, Bismarck; Trish (Jason) McFarland, Bismarck; Meghan (Ryne) Hendrickson, Mandan; Kyle Rolfsrud, Watford City; Morgan Rolfsrud, Fargo; Ty (Chauncee) Rolfsrud, Keene, Cole (Savannah) Rolfsrud, Keene; Josh (Katelyn) Rolfsrud, Watford City; Brooke Rolfsrud, Watford City. Six great-grandchildren: Brita, Tava, Cora, Stella, Wyatt, and Hallie. Brother: Matthew (Judy) Sorby, Moorhead, Minn. Brother-in-law: Arnold (Metha) Rolfsrud, Gig Harbor, Wash. Sister-in-law: Karen (Donald) Kirmis, Austin, Texas and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her father, Marvin Sorby; mother, Margaret Sorby; sister-in-law, Louise Haugen; brother-in-law, Ken Haugen; many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.