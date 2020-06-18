Marilyn Hummel

Marilyn Arlene (Grove) Hummel, 91, Bismarck, formerly of Mott, went home to be with the Lord June 15, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at GracePoint Evangelical Free Church, 205 43rd Ave. NE, Bismarck, with Pastor Chad Englund and Rev. LaRue Goetz officiating.
Visitation will be held 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A prayer service with a time of sharing will begin at 7 p.m.
Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck.
Marilyn was born July 25, 1928, to Ray and Ruth Grove in Wakarusa, Ind. Marilyn graduated from Wakarusa High School in 1946. She graduated from the Chicago Evangelistic Institute (CEI) with a missions major in 1948 and a bachelor of theology in 1950. She met Arthur while attending college in Chicago.
Marilyn and Arthur were united in marriage Jan. 20, 1951. They made their home in Mott, where they raised their seven children. Marilyn learned to operate most farm machinery including tractors, trucks and combines. She also did much sewing, cooking, painting, wood-finishing, and wallpapering. She was very active in the Zoar Congregational Church as a Sunday School teacher, Sunday School superintendent, choir member, and Ladies' Fellowship leader. She originated the Zoar Church Vacation Bible School program. Marilyn worked as the Activities' Director at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Center in Mott.
Marilyn and Art retired from farming and moved to Bismarck in October 1982. In Bismarck, she worked at the Balloon Palace, at the Baptist Nursing Home as an activities' assistant, and helped manage the Kirkwood Park Apartments.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur Hummel; her children, Lynn (Yvonne) Hummel, Brenda (Cliff) Crawford, Craig Hummel, Patricia (Ronald) Tangen, Valerie (Larry) Robinson and Kent (Deanna) Hummel; twelve grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Meridean Sprecher and Carol Hummel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ruth Grove; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John Sr. and Carolina Hummel; daughter, Janet Hummel; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Hummel; siblings and spouses, Bob and Wilma Grove, Carl Grove, Orville and Doris Grove, Beulah and Earl Anglemeyer, Lois and Jerry Schlieper, and Wayne and Doris Schroeder; siblings-in-law, William and Edith Forsch, John Jr. and Claudia Hummel, Jakie and Esther Hummel, Edwin Hummel, Alvin and Corrine Hummel, Albert and Hilda Gruebele, Bob and Eleanor Johnson, and Gary Sprecher; niece, Judith Mason; nephews, Dennis Hummel, Garret Forsch, Darryl Hummel, and Jerry Netzer; and great-nephew, Michael Grove.
Our family is thankful for the wonderful care Marilyn and Arthur were given at Valley View Heights, and most recently for the loving care Peg and Erv Schadler, and Camellle Bitz provided for them at Evergreen Manor in south Bismarck. God provided countless blessings to us all through Marilyn's life and He continues to do so. Thank you all for being part of Marilyn's life and for honoring her in this celebration of her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her name to STEER, INC., or to Special Olympics North Dakota.
To share memories of Marilyn and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.
