Marilyn Hummel

Marilyn and Art retired from farming and moved to Bismarck in October 1982. In Bismarck, she worked at the Balloon Palace, at the Baptist Nursing Home as an activities' assistant, and helped manage the Kirkwood Park Apartments.

She is survived by her husband, Arthur Hummel; her children, Lynn (Yvonne) Hummel, Brenda (Cliff) Crawford, Craig Hummel, Patricia (Ronald) Tangen, Valerie (Larry) Robinson and Kent (Deanna) Hummel; twelve grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Meridean Sprecher and Carol Hummel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ruth Grove; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John Sr. and Carolina Hummel; daughter, Janet Hummel; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Hummel; siblings and spouses, Bob and Wilma Grove, Carl Grove, Orville and Doris Grove, Beulah and Earl Anglemeyer, Lois and Jerry Schlieper, and Wayne and Doris Schroeder; siblings-in-law, William and Edith Forsch, John Jr. and Claudia Hummel, Jakie and Esther Hummel, Edwin Hummel, Alvin and Corrine Hummel, Albert and Hilda Gruebele, Bob and Eleanor Johnson, and Gary Sprecher; niece, Judith Mason; nephews, Dennis Hummel, Garret Forsch, Darryl Hummel, and Jerry Netzer; and great-nephew, Michael Grove.