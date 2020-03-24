Marie Rehm

She loved music and prior to marriage she played clarinet in a band with her brother, sister, uncle and cousin called the “Victory V” (five) from 1942-45. Most all of their music was played by ear with no written music. She taught her daughter and several other children in the community to play the piano always stressing “COUNT, COUNT!” Marie loved to laugh and her infectious laugh always brought others to laugh with her. She used her humor and love for the Lord in leading the youth of the United Church of Christ for 25 years. Many youth from the community came to learn, love the Lord and play, in addition to the children from the church at these youth meetings. She taught Sunday school and Bible school for 20 years and held many home Bible studies.

Other interests were board and card games, embroidery, flower and vegetable gardening, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, reading and baking with many AWESOME caramel rolls and cookies given to many friends and family.